LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LXS. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.21 ($70.84).

ETR:LXS opened at €62.16 ($73.13) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €62.98 and a 200 day moving average of €53.28. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52 week high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

