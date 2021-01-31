LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNXSF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LNXSF traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 543. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

