Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.29. Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 201,755 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$51.47 million and a PE ratio of -13.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Get Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) alerts:

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.