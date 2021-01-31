Largo Coin Market Cap Reaches $175.78 Million (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $175.78 million and $578,166.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Largo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.93 or 0.00029582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00132257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,729,789 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,959 coins. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin.

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

