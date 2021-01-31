Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 748.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSRCF. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lasertec in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCF opened at $95.00 on Friday. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $45.30 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.07.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

