Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of LSCC opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $28,916.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,888 shares of company stock worth $122,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,583,000 after acquiring an additional 632,889 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after acquiring an additional 884,928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after acquiring an additional 199,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after acquiring an additional 75,532 shares in the last quarter.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

