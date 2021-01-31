Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

LAXAF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. Laxai Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Get Laxai Pharma alerts:

Laxai Pharma Company Profile

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Laxai Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laxai Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.