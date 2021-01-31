Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LEAT opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Leatt has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.63%.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

