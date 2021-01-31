LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,848 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after acquiring an additional 979,394 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,251,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $251,877,000 after acquiring an additional 808,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.