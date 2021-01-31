Leslie Stretch Sells 320,500 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,781,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,104,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $7,026,552.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,392,715.76.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $3,206,683.48.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $4,094,341.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,080,025.83.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $41.50 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

