Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.71 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 75,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,283,747.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,458.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $4,883,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,493.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,583,071 shares of company stock worth $29,927,906 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after buying an additional 1,096,321 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 548,296 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,096.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 364,011 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

