Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LXP. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.25 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

