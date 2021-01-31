Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 676,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 15,327,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,789 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 5,858,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,238 shares in the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,367,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 222,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 317,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,440,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LILAK. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

LILAK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 1,120,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

