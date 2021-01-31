Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $100.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSPD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Shares of LSPD opened at $64.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of -80.15. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $79.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,632,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,457,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,899,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

