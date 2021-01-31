Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

