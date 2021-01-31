Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (LMG.V) (CVE:LMG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (LMG.V) (CVE:LMG) fell 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 43,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 44,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal projects. The company primarily holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada. It also holds claims in the pre-development stage Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

