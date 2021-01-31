Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.59 and last traded at $45.49. Approximately 2,915,930 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,639,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

