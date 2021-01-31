Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

