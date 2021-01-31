Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.09). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAC. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,287,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $9,789,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 353,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $4,692,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 72.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAC opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 1.60.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

