Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.04. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

