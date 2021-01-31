Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) dropped 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 4,871,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,573,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -202.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Livent by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

