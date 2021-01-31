LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RAMP. Evercore ISI raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,456,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

