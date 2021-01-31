LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

Shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $2.58. LM Funding America shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 1,282,222 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.