Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

NYSE:LMT traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.82. 2,101,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.66 and a 200 day moving average of $371.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

