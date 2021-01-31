Loki Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,589.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.17 or 0.03921382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00388402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.01195851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00529493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00419621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00260174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.