Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) (CVE:LA) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) (CVE:LA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $5.70. Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.43. The firm has a market cap of C$154.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.28.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

