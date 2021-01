Loungers plc (LGRS.L) (LON:LGRS) Trading 2.7% Higher

Loungers plc (LGRS.L) (LON:LGRS) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 232 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 231 ($3.02). Approximately 12,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 31,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £236.54 million and a P/E ratio of -21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90.

In other Loungers plc (LGRS.L) news, insider Robert Darwent sold 3,000,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £6,450,245.10 ($8,427,286.52).

Loungers plc (LGRS.L) Company Profile (LON:LGRS)

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

