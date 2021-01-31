LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $9.73. LSI Industries shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 177,446 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $253.14 million, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LSI Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.