Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 6.6%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $15.94. 6,111,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 4,864,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LU. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $54,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

