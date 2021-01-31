Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 356.5% in January

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 356.5% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Luminex Resources stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Luminex Resources has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. operates as a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. The company owns interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

