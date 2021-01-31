Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUN. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman bought 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. In the last quarter, insiders bought 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

Shares of LUN traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.40. 1,911,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$12.60.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.7513169 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

