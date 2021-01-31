Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of LBC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $513.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Luther Burbank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

