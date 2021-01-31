Lykke Price Hits $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Lykke has a market cap of $4.41 million and $8,345.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lykke has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Lykke coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lykke alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00132014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00069105 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00266399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00042681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066767 BTC.

Lykke Profile

Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lykke is lykke.com. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lykke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lykke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lykke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.