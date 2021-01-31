LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.