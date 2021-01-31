Macquarie Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Neutral

Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Macquarie currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMCX. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.