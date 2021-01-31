Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post sales of $9.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.08 billion and the lowest is $9.84 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $31.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.72 billion to $32.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.69 billion to $39.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Magna International by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867,003 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,338 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGA opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.