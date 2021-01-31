MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

