Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.27. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 43,906 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$198.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.6076991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

