Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Marathon Patent Group stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Patent Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

