Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

MPX stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Marine Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marine Products by 205.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 99,006 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 18,806.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 136,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 171.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 129.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

