Markel (MKL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Markel to post earnings of $9.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Markel stock opened at $969.48 on Friday. Markel has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,009.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,012.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,116.60.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

