MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00134141 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00277781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039125 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com.

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.