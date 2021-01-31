Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,340,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $109.91. 2,488,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,094. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

