Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.70. Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 93,266 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

