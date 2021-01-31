MasTec, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MasTec in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTZ. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

MTZ stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in MasTec by 85.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 70.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 12,671.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 250.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 18.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 266,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

