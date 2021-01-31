Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $371.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $371.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MA. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $316.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.87 and a 200-day moving average of $331.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,248 shares of company stock worth $192,184,106 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 74,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.