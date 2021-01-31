MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $483.84 million, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.