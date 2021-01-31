Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,486 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.15.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $139.86 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.91, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

