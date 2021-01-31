Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.15.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -211.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.51. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 676.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 344.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $520,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Match Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

