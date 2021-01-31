Matrix AI Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 59.3% lower against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $2.37 million and $219,203.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

